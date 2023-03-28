DLNR launches investigation against group of swimmers chasing, harassing dolphin pod at Big Island's Honaunau Bay

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Land and Natural Resources has launched an investigation after 33 swimmers were accused of actively pursuing a pod of dolphins.
Using a drone, DLNR captured images and video of the swimmers Sunday morning “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod,” officials said.
DOCARE officers contacted the group in the water and alerted them to the violation. The group was met by officers back on land and a joint investigation was initiated by DOCARE and law enforcement officers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
DOCARE officers are deputized as federal officers and are authorized to enforce federal marine laws, such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act, under the Joint Enforcement Agreement.
This is the second incident in the month of March involving swimmers harassing marine animals on the Big Island.
