DLNR issues update on grounded Maui yacht; resuming efforts to remove it

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said, “We continue to face a challenging set of circumstances with this salvage operation, and we have found it difficult to find qualified industry partners willing to do this work. We truly appreciate the efforts of Visionary Marine LLC and Sause Brothers Inc., both out of Honolulu, for their willingness to help us with this very complicated job.”
The salvage ship Kahi and the tractor tug Mary Catherine plan to return to Maui sometime between March 4-5 with stronger rigging, in the hope that the yacht can finally be freed. Due to strong winds, the vessels have not been able to make a third attempt this week.
In a press release, DLNR stated the salvage team needs sea and weather conditions to improve significantly before they can safely attempt another one.
Chang added, “We appreciate the patience and understanding of all the people who cherish the waters and environment of Honolua and Mokulē‘ia Bays. We want everyone to know that we and our partners are working as efficiently, as quickly, and most importantly as safely as possible to resolve this situation with the least amount of additional damage to the marine environment. We hope to have good news to report later in the weekend.”
The 94-foot, 120-ton yacht grounded after allegedly slipping loose from a mooring in the bay.
