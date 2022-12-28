 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas trees burned at Kane'ohe Bay sandbar 'illegal and disrespectful,' DLNR says

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay.

DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.

Ahu o Laka

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred