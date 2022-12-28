DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful By KITV4 Web Staff Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay.DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.The area is considered sacred to Native Hawaiians because the iwi or remains of a Maui chief are buried there.To report any illegal bonfires in the area call (808)-643-3567. TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bonfire Department Of Land And Natural Resources Linguistics Native Hawaiian Iwi Tree Remains Sand Bar More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui's Office of Climate Change seeking public input in climate survey Updated Mar 30, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes Updated Sep 13, 2022 Local Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer Updated Oct 19, 2022 Local Gabby Petito's parents sue Brian Laundrie's parents, claiming they knew of her killing and were helping son escape Mar 11, 2022 Local Florida legislature approves end of Disney's special status Updated Apr 21, 2022 Local Hawaii bill could nix plans for an offshore wind farm developer Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you