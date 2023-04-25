DLNR Chair meets with Big Island feral cat advocates, after nene-cat food controversy

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii DLNR Chair, at the direction of Governor Josh Green, met with leaders from nonprofit ABayKitties, after news broke earlier this month that Hawaiian geese, or nēnē, have been eating from feral cat food feeding stations the nonprofit set up at the Queen’s Marketplace Shopping Center.
At the direction of Governor Josh Green M.D., DLNR Chair Dawn Chang met today with the principals of ABayKitties, the organization that has provided cat food at a trio of feeding stations at the Queens’ Marketplace shopping center. pic.twitter.com/9X0HApT4d5
After learning that as many as a dozen nēnē were eating the cat food, property owner Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) removed the feeders.
In the meeting, DLNR Chair Dawn Chang reiterated to ABayKitties that the DLNR is required by law to protect nēnē, an endangered species under state law, and a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Chang explained that the ingested cat food creates a host of problems for the nēnē:
- cat food can make nēnē sick and even kill them.
- Toxoplasmosis, a disease carried by cats, can also kill birds and critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals.
- Feral cats are among the most major predators of numerous near-extinct native forest birds.
“This is not just a Waikoloa issue," says Chang. "This is not just a Hawai‘i Island issue. This is not an issue of lovers of feral cats versus lovers of native wildlife, so this is a problem without easy or readily identifiable solutions. Our mission is to protect Hawai‘i’s unique and precious wildlife. We take that seriously and to heart. While we have compassion for all living creatures, our singular mission is to protect our native threatened and endangered species from all threats.”
While there have been no recent statewide surveys of the feral cat population, estimates put the number into the hundreds of thousands. On Hawai‘i Island, a 2021 survey of the nēnē population puts the number of birds at only 1,074. Statewide, the same survey indicated a population of 3,881.
Chang shared that DLNR will be ramping up education efforts so whole communities so they can be a part of protecting native species and figure out long-term solutions to give cats appropriate, safe, and loving indoor homes.
On April 11, during a protest by feral cat advocates, two women were cited for the illegal take of an endangered or threatened species. Those citations will require court appearances next month. Private property owners such as A&B have the right to decide what kinds of activities are permitted on their lands.
The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is preparing informational flyers to distribute to property owners and individuals to educate people about how to avoid harming nēnē. The department has been in regular contact with area legislators who want to find a permanent solution and is also arranging meetings with Hawai‘i County and with humane societies, to work collaboratively.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.