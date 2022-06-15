DLNR announces $4.5M now open to grant applicants for forest restoration and climate resiliency projects

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii residents and organizations are encouraged to apply for federal grants focused on climate resiliency, reforestation, and watershed restoration, in addressing the impacts of climate change, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced Wednesday.
A $4.5-million in grant funding is available through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), DLNR officials said.
Applications are due by August 5, 2022. Interested applications can be done here.
“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with DLNR,” J. B. Martin, Acting Director for USDA’s NRCS Pacific Islands Area said.
“With year-round warm climate and fertile soils, Hawaii is one of the most efficient places to plant trees to sequester carbon. These forests also buffer against the worsening threats of climate change by absorbing cloud moisture and replenishing our freshwater supplies. When invasive species degrade these forests, we also lose our irreplaceable plants and wildlife," he added.
Private companies, landowners, communities, and other non-government partners in Hawaii are encouraged, through the program’s focus on public-private partnerships, to keep lands resilient, water clean, and to promote economic growth in a variety of industries, officials said in a press release.
DLNR officials say the funding will be focused on the following areas:
Work in upper-elevation native forests receiving the most rainfall, which are critical to recharging freshwater supplies;
Lands and projects with the highest potential for carbon sequestration (if reforested)
Sites that are part of a landscape-scale watershed management strategy to lessen the impacts from climate change, reduce flooding and erosion onto coral reefs, and protect biological diversity.
“Thanks to State funds provided by the Legislature for watershed protection, we are eligible to receive additional federal funding that multiplies the State’s investment,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case. “We are grateful for the incredible partnership with NRCS that will result in landscape-scale improvements to our watershed forests. We are looking forward to making new community partners who apply for native forest protection and restoration projects."
