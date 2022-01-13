DLNR aerial assessment explores overpopulation of axis deer on Moloka’i

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet due to a northwest swell.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUNAKAKAI (KITV4) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) released footage from a helicopter assessment of axis deer herds on Moloka’i, saying that the numbers shown illustrate the growing problem of the non-native species’ overpopulation.
According to a DLNR press release, the increasing axis deer population is stripping native plants and vegetation from the island, as well as compacting the soil. This leads to increased erosion, damage to native species populations, and loss of grazing areas for local ranchers.
“Cattle ranchers have been the hardest hit,” DLNR Forestry and Wildlife Technician James Espaniola explained in a press release, saying, “They do their part in rotating the use of pasture lands to prevent overgrazing by moving their cows around. Unfortunately, the deer remain, and they devour any living vegetation, which doesn’t allow for plant regeneration.”
According to the DLNR, the deforestation caused by the deer herds also caused the waters off southwest Moloka’i to turn brown with runoff during December’s heavy rains.
“We need to protect our native forests because they capture rain and cloud moisture, replenishing freshwater streams and underground water sources. When hooved animals, all of which are not native to Hawai‘i but were introduced by foreigners, turn these ancient forests into bare ground, the steep mountainsides rapidly erode which deposit mud on beaches and coral reefs,” explained DLNR Chair Suzanne Case in a press release.
According to the DLNR, fencing has proven to be effective in preventing deer herds from pushing into new areas. However, many of the existing barrier fences are only four feet tall; a height which axis deer can easily jump. The DLNR says that they are working to retrofit some of these fences to 8 feet tall.
Video from the DLNR’s aerial assessment of the axis deer population on Moloka’i is available at this link: https://vimeo.com/665783321.