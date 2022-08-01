 Skip to main content
DLNR accepting applications for 2023 deer hunting season on Lanai

LANAI CITY, Lanai (KITV4) -- Deer hunting season applications will soon be accepted for 2023 hunting on Lanai. 

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will begin accepting applications Monday, August 15. A $10 application fee will be assessed for each person applying for a hunt. A game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawaiʻi residents will be assessed $20 and non-residents will pay $125 for each Axis deer tag. Game mammal tags purchased online will also serve as the hunting permit.

