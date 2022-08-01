DLNR accepting applications for 2023 deer hunting season on Lanai

LANAI CITY, Lanai (KITV4) -- Deer hunting season applications will soon be accepted for 2023 hunting on Lanai.
The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will begin accepting applications Monday, August 15. A $10 application fee will be assessed for each person applying for a hunt. A game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawaiʻi residents will be assessed $20 and non-residents will pay $125 for each Axis deer tag. Game mammal tags purchased online will also serve as the hunting permit.
Interested hunters should pay particular attention to the hunt announcement, instruction sheet, addendum, and online information for any changes in the application process and hunting season.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2023 Lānai Axis deer hunting season may be modified, rescheduled, or cancelled.
The 2023 Lānaʻi Axis deer season will consist of four (4) hunts:
Archery Hunt will consist of two (2) draws each totaling twelve days. Subject to limited participation for non-Lanai residents.
• The first draw hunt will begin on February 1, 2023, and end on February 12, 2023.
• The second draw hunt will begin on February 15, 2023, and end on February 26, 2023.
Youth Hunt will be conducted for one (1) Weekend (Thursday through Sunday), March 2-5, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.
Muzzleloader Hunt will be conducted March 9-12, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.
A General Rifle Hunt will be held over eleven consecutive Weekends (Thursdays through Sundays), beginning March 16, 2023, and ending on May 28, 2023. Subject to limited participation for non-Lānaʻi residents.