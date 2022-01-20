Divers rescued off Point Panic Beach By David Hixon David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Jan 20, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HFD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued two exhausted divers from the waters off Oʻahu’s Point Panic Beach just before sundown on Wednesday.According to an HFD press release, four units responded to a 911 call reporting two divers in distress at 6:08 p.m.Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters spotted the two divers approximately 150 yards from shore.Two firefighters entered the water on rescue boards and paddled the divers safely to shore. Local Hawaiʻi researchers highlight the troubled relationship between conservation biology and Indigenous communities. By David Hixon Crime & Courts Memorial walk held for fallen HPD officers, killed in 2020 shooting near Diamond Head By KITV Web Staff The divers, one a 40-year-old female and the other a teenage boy, did not require medical attention. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diver Firefighter Water Point Panic Beach Rescue Press Release Distress Hfd Hawaiʻi David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Follow David Hixon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Suzy Vares-Lum selected as next president of East-West Center Nov 21, 2021 Video Preparing to ring in the New Year. Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Diamond Head Monument holiday closure schedule Nov 23, 2021 Local Mitigation plans for Honolulu events with 50+ people posted publicly on city's website Updated Oct 28, 2021 Local Biden concedes not enough has been done to expand Covid-19 testing capacity: 'We have more work to do' Dec 27, 2021 Local First contactless aid flights arrive in disaster-hit Tonga as islands aim to keep Covid-19 out Updated 12 hrs ago Recommended for you