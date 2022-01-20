 Skip to main content

Divers rescued off Point Panic Beach

Fire Department
HFD

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued two exhausted divers from the waters off Oʻahu’s Point Panic Beach just before sundown on Wednesday.

According to an HFD press release, four units responded to a 911 call reporting two divers in distress at 6:08 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters spotted the two divers approximately 150 yards from shore.

Two firefighters entered the water on rescue boards and paddled the divers safely to shore.

The divers, one a 40-year-old female and the other a teenage boy, did not require medical attention.

