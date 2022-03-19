Distress hikers rescued off Moanalua Valley Trail Friday evening By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 19, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Fire received an emergency 911 call about hikers in distress on the Moanalua Valley Trail on Friday evening.Three units, staffed with nine personnel arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m.Firefighters hiked up the trail and made contact with the woman at 10:12 p.m., and determined both hikers were uninjured so, it was decided to escort the hikers on foot.No injuries were reported.Hiking Safety Tips:• Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up battery.• Pack Food (Snacks) and Water• Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.• Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely• Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trail Hiker Work Telecommunications Food Call Honolulu Moanalua Valley Cell Phone Warning More From KITV 4 Island News Local Missing Puna teen found safe, Hawaii Island police report Updated Mar 11, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Calm conditions, sunny skies today Updated Mar 5, 2022 Business Mortgage rates jump to nearly 4% Updated Feb 17, 2022 Local Student shot and arrested after opening fire on school resource officer and administrator in Kansas, police say Updated Mar 4, 2022 Local U.S. Fish and Wildlife drafts plan to protect 50 Hawaii endangered and threatened species Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local NPS seeks public comments for the assessment of non-native mosquito populations to protect endangered forest birds on Maui Updated Dec 8, 2021 Recommended for you