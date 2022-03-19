 Skip to main content
Distress hikers rescued off Moanalua Valley Trail Friday evening

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Fire received an emergency 911 call about hikers in distress on the Moanalua Valley Trail on Friday evening.

Three units, staffed with nine personnel arrived on scene at 7:58 p.m.

Firefighters hiked up the trail and made contact with the woman at 10:12 p.m., and determined both hikers were uninjured so, it was decided to escort the hikers on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Hiking Safety Tips:

• Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up battery.

• Pack Food (Snacks) and Water

• Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

• Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely

• Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.

