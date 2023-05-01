Disney's Aulani Resort reveals hidden conservation efforts at Rainbow Reef lagoon

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disney’s Aulani Resort in Kapolei is one of Hawaii’s top tourist destinations. Over the weekend, KITV4’s Rick Quan got to enjoy one of its popular water attractions and found out there is more going on there than meets the eye.
Aulani’s Rainbow Reef is the only private snorkeling lagoon on Oahu, home to hundreds of colorful tropical fish. But that’s just skimming the surface.
“A lot of our guests…and even from people from around the island, they come out here and see Rainbow Reef and they see it’s a beautiful location with some gorgeous fish, but there’s a lot more to it. There’s science going on here. There’s conservation. There’s definitely a lot of and education that takes place here too,” said Nikki Moreno the public affairs director at Aulani Resort.
The resort is operating a pilot program where fertilized fish eggs are collected by using catching jars located around the lagoon.
The eggs, which would otherwise be wasted, are counted and examined under a microscope. Hand-drawn sketches are also used. The viable eggs are then taken to the Oceanic Institute in Waimanalo where as many fish as possible will be raised.
“The concept of sustainability…looking into the future, understanding, learning how to do these type of techniques might provide an opportunity for raising fish without actually having to a major impact on wild stocks. And while these are aquarium fish, some of it might be translated over to food production and things like that,” said Aulani Animal and Water Science Director Raffy Jacinto.
Jacinto says a healthy, stress-free environment like Rainbow Reef is conducive to spawning. It has had success producing some indigenous fish like the Potters Angelfish and the Hawaiian Cleaner Wrasse -- species that have historically been difficult to breed in captivity.
“A lot of the fish we find in Hawaii, a large number of them are an endemic species with the location of Hawaii being in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. We have a large number of fish that are only found here, so we want to make sure we can sustain those populations, and this is one way we can help do that,” said Jacinto.
“There just so much education to be had. When you’re actually experiencing and getting in the water with the reef fish, I feel like you can make a connection with the fish, you learn more about it, then you want to do more,” said Moreno.