Disney's Aladdin Jr. comes to Hawaii Theater

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's opening night for Disney's Aladdin Jr. at Hawaii Theatre.
The musical features 26 kids playing Princess Jasmine, Aladdin, and of course, the wise-cracking Genie, played by the troupe's oldest member, Kailua High School senior, Anna Bustamante.
The group will perform for two weekends beginning Friday, July 14.
For all the details, tap here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.