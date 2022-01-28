Disaster loans available to some Hawaii business owners, residents impacted by Dec. 2021 'Kona Low' storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii business owners and residents can now apply for federal disaster loans for damages incurred during the Kona Low storm system that hit the islands in early December 2021.
The powerful storm system swept across the islands over the course of several days – Dec. 5 - 10 – resulting in flooding, landslides, and other damages. As a result, the US Small Business Association (SBA) used its authority to declare a disaster in response to a request from Hawaii Gov. David Ige.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the City and County of Honolulu, Maui and the contiguous county of Kalawao, according to a press release.
Businesses of all sizes can borrow up to $2 million to recuperate losses suffered in the storm. The funds can also be applied to needed improvements to prevent or minimize future damage from similar events.
Homeowners can receive up to $200,000 in disaster loans to repair or replace damaged property. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged property.
Overall loan amounts are set by the SBA based on the borrower’s “financial condition.”
Interest rates can be as low as 2.83 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.