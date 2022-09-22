Disagreement grows over how county should manage erosion at Maui beach

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
KAHANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents near Kaopala Bay in Kahana have split views on how the county should manage erosion at the beach.
During a public meeting Thursday, officials from the Department of Public Works discussed with community members potential solutions for the dissolving shoreline, which is undermining a portion of Lower Honoapiilani Road.
The department presented four variations of an approach to closing the road and realigning it with side streets, as well as re-routing utilities.
"We know that the embankment's going to continue to erode and we know that the waterline is already being exposed," Department Director Jordan Molina said.
Some nearby residents called on the county to install seawalls as a long-term solution.
"I suspect that almost every resident there prefer shoreline hardening, because everything stays the same. Their property value stays the same, the noise stays the same. There's not a multi-year project going on with utilities and everything else," Jon Prun said.
But officials cautioned hardening the shoreline could lead to more erosion, adding the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) does not support the proposal.
"I've been here during a couple of tsunamis, earthquakes, kings tides, all of it, and I feel like we're unique and shouldn't be judged by every other issue of hardening in the state," resident Sandy Carr said.
Another attendee, CJ Carson, said he doesn't support adding a seawall to the beach because "that's just going to cause more problems down the line."
Erecting a seawall, climate change expert Chip Fletcher explained, "causes what's known as flanking, and if I'm going to put up a seawall along this shoreline, then I'm going to have accelerated erosion on land that doesn't have a seawall right next to that seawall."
In the meantime, the county has installed temporary sandbags on the beach to shore up the road and officials said they're working on getting more.
County leaders are also developing another project to repair the coastline in that area. They plan to share more details with the public next year.