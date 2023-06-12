Diamond Head State Monument now open after closing Sunday due to water disruption

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Diamond Head State Monument was closed on Sunday after the park experienced a water outage. That meant no bathrooms, no water fountains, and no place to wash your hands.
Staff was then forced to turn away hundreds of people with reservations. The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says they believe someone tampered with the backflow preventer.
A witness sent DLNR photos of a water hose being used to bring water into a homeless encampment on diamond head. After the hose was removed DLNR says the backflow preventer may have been vandalized.
Water service has now been restored and the park re-opened on Monday.
If you were impacted by the water outage and want a refund you're asked to call the division of state parks Tuesday following the holiday weekend.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.