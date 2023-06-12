 Skip to main content
Diamond Head State Monument now open after closing Sunday due to water disruption

Diamond Head State Monument water issue now resolved

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Diamond Head State Monument was closed on Sunday after the park experienced a water outage. That meant no bathrooms, no water fountains, and no place to wash your hands.

Staff was then forced to turn away hundreds of people with reservations. The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says they believe someone tampered with the backflow preventer.

An error occurred