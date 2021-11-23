Diamond Head Monument holiday closure schedule BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Diamond Head State Monument has announced the closure of the park this Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day 2022.Diamond Head Monument will re-open on November 26. December 26 and on January 2, 2022, at 6 AM.The holiday closure is due to staff shortages and maintenance.Other parks will remain open but with limited staffing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monument Diamond Head Christmas Day Holiday Closure Shortage Park Work More From KITV Local Baby girl from Kauai in need of bone marrow transplant Updated Nov 19, 2021 Business Hawaii retailers scramble to get more inventory ahead of Black Friday Updated 7 hrs ago News Hawaii healthcare facilities prepare to administer COVID booster shots to more people Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Kula woman killed in rollover crash on Haleakala Highway on Maui Nov 1, 2021 Local Construction on new Aloha Stadium planned for early 2023 Updated Nov 17, 2021 Top-stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you