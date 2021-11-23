Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diamond Head Monument holiday closure schedule

  • 0
Diamond Head to open six days a week

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Diamond Head State Monument has announced the closure of the park this Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day 2022.

Diamond Head Monument will re-open on November 26. December 26 and on January 2, 2022, at 6 AM.

The holiday closure is due to staff shortages and maintenance.

Other parks will remain open but with limited staffing.

Tags

Recommended for you