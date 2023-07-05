 Skip to main content
Diamond Head Dog Park Needs Community and Financial Support

Diamond Head Dog Park Looking for FInancial Help

A Dog Park East Honolulu is one of the first and few parks run by the community. And now the Diamond Head Bark Park is now in need of financial assistance.

The Diamond Head Bark Park has been a private community gathering space since 1998 when fitness legend and businessman Clark Hatch set up a non-profit corporation to operate the dog park.

Hilary Hamilton, Diamond Head Bark Park Board – Volunteer has been with the park since it opened in 1998 and she says, "A lot of people come to the park and they think it’s a city and county park they don’t realize it’s a non-profit and that it needs donations. And Clark has been footing the bill for this many years. and now he’s older and he really wants people to help take over things.”

