Diamond Head Dog Park Needs Community and Financial Support

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) A Dog Park East Honolulu is one of the first and few parks run by the community. And now the Diamond Head Bark Park is now in need of financial assistance.
The Diamond Head Bark Park has been a private community gathering space since 1998 when fitness legend and businessman Clark Hatch set up a non-profit corporation to operate the dog park.
Hilary Hamilton, Diamond Head Bark Park Board – Volunteer has been with the park since it opened in 1998 and she says, "A lot of people come to the park and they think it’s a city and county park they don’t realize it’s a non-profit and that it needs donations. And Clark has been footing the bill for this many years. and now he’s older and he really wants people to help take over things.”
And now the four-legged friends and those who love them, want to make sure this space will get the financial support it needs to continue.
Doorae Shin, Diamond Head Bark Park Board – Volunteer says, “We need a certain amount of donations to keep the park in the community so there is a potential risk of it closing down and turning into something else and that’s why we are encouraging people to contribute if they love the park.”
All who help run the Diamond Head Bark Park are volunteers. They plus those who bring their furry best friends here say, this park is their community and Ohana.
Lisa Suth. Dog Park Lover. says, "Especially in this area where a lot of dogs are coming from Waikiki and they don’t have backyards we all live in apartments. I think it’s vital to keep this park alive it gives these dogs the opportunity to play together."
The good news is the volunteer board members of the park have come together to actively engage with residents to raise funds to keep up the park’s maintenance and lease payments which amount to about $1,500 a month. If you would like to donate, just CLICK HERE.