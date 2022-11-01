DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauaʻi begins in November

KAPA'A, Kauaʻi (KITV4) -- The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be conducting field surveys of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities.
The surveys begin Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through January 2023.
The surveys we be conducted through DHHL's contractor, Hawai'i Engineering Group., which might go door to door with a copy of a letter sent to lessees ahead of scheduled work.
Survey timetable:
Anahola (Residential) – November 1, 2022 - November 23, 2022
Anahola (Agricultural) – November 28, 2022 - December 30, 2022
Kapaʻa – January 3, 2023 - January 27, 2023
Kekaha – January 3, 2023 - January 27, 2023
Hanapēpē – January 3, 2023 - January 31, 2023
Waimea – January 3, 2023 - January 31, 2023
Governor David Ige signed Act 125 into law in 2017, requiring the upgrade, conversion, or sewer connection of all cesspools in the State before January 1, 2050. There are approximately 88,000 cesspools statewide.
The data collected from this survey is expected to provide accurate information for officials to determine appropriate funding mechanisms to assist families in complying with Act 125.
