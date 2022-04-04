Developers face lawsuit over lack of accessibility features at Maui, O'ahu housing properties

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- More than a dozen developers, engineering, and architectural firms are facing federal legal action over housing properties on Maui and O'ahu.
On Monday, the Department of Justice added eight new defendants to an existing lawsuit that alleges developers built five condo and apartment complexes without proper accessibility features.
The five properties are the Kahului Town Terrace, Palehua Terrace, Napilihau Villages, Napili Villas, and Wailea Fairway Villas.
The department claims people with wheelchairs cannot access many of the units because the entrances include stairs or steep slopes.
Other allegations include interior doors that are too narrow and kitchen spaces that are too small for people with wheelchairs.
"This is rare. We see Americans with Disabilities Act violations, we see fair housing and rehab act violations, but for DOJ to come in, is sort of a big deal," Louis Erteschik of the Hawai'i Disability Rights Center said.
"They (DOJ) frequently get asked by people to come in and get involved in cases and so they have a lot to kind of pick and choose from."
The department is demanding a court order for defendants to retrofit the five properties and provide monetary damages to victims.
