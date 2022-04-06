 Skip to main content
Despite uptick in COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate, health experts don't expect a surge

  • Updated
Coronavirus test

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Health officials say an uptick in the state's COVID-19 positivity rate may be linked to the new BA.2 Omicron variant. Last week, the positivity rate for Hawai'i was 3.3% -- this week, it's 4%. 

Experts believe the number of COVID positive cases in Hawaii may be double of what is being reported because people are relying on at-home tests, which are not reported to the state. 

Health officials also believe many of the people who test positive for COVID are not seeking medical attention because their symptoms are mild. 

"The good news is our hospitalizations have gone up, we're up to approximately 49 in our hospitalizations. We were down in the 30s before so there's a little bump there, but most of us feel that we are not headed back to where we were. We feel very optimistic," Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii said.

Hilton Raethel of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii pointed out Hawaii has a relatively high vaccination rate, and many people are protected from the virus because they've already been exposed. 

"Between the vaccination rate, the public health measures, the fact that there's a lot of people still working from home, all of those factors are working together to keep the spread of this variant down," Raethel added.

However, both experts said that a surge could arise if another more virulent Coronavirus variant emerges -- and there is no way to predict if or when that could happen.

