Despite Skyrocketing College Costs How a Kaneohe Family is Paying

Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) The cost of college and the amount of student loan debt in America is top of mind for many who have children heading to college. A Kaneohe Family turned to someone who helped them find the best ways to pay for college.
Meet the Hutchison family, Robert and Rose plus their daughters, Carol and Claire They turned to Gerna Benz from Hawaii College Planners when their oldest daughter Carol was in the 7th grade at Kamehameha Schools to help them with financial planning and selecting a college process.
Gerna Benz, Hawaii College Planners , "Everything is related to everything, based on the academic record of your student the financial ability to pay, the major of the student the geographic region, and all the other criteria that are important to kids nowadays, what is going to be the best fit we try and help them to navigate from beginning to end. And we start as early as eighth grade."
Robert Hutchison is an AP teacher at Kamehameha Schools and works with students who get into the Top Tier Schools including the Ivy League, but some can not afford to pay for the schooling. A friend told him about financial planning for college. Robert Hutchison Father " When they said our EFC is around $45, thousand a year, you have to be kidding me, you think I can afford $45 thousand a year. On top of everything else to pay for college. So we kind of freaked out but Gerna was great in a sense that he walked us through that."
Gerna Benz says local parents spend thousands of dollars on private schools but some have not planned to pay for a college or university education. He suggests, start planning early! Robert Hutchison , Father "Gerna has walked us through all of this from the very beginning what our assets were, where we were what kind of schools looking at for Carol. And what she is looking at so we were having these conversations all those many years ago. The only thing I wish we had done is starting even earlier!" Rose Hutchison. Mother "Especially this past year, navigate everything. Made us feel a lot of more relieved through the process."
Deciding what college to go to can also be daunting. Carol Hutchison . College Bound Student , "At first the college application process seems overwhelming. So many different options out there. There seems like thousands of colleges to choose from."
After meeting with Uncle Gerna and going through the program it helped to narrow down my options. So I could see myself where I want to go to college."
Robert Hutchison , Father, "You're looking at these colleges now, 80 90 thousand a year, who wants their kid to graduate with a 100, 200 thousand dollars in debt who wants to put that anchor on them.
Carol is now 17-years old and will be graduating from Kamehameha Schools next weekend. And heading to the college of her choice, Claremont McKenna in California.