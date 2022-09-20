Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered.
Low wattage lights for holiday decorations and cultural festivals, non-ocean front homes, and sporting events would be exempt from the rule.
Nearshore properties, however, must only follow the mandate between May and December during the birds' nesting and fledgling season.
"The fact that these special events with temporary lighting at various locations, except hotel properties, is very punitive," said Lisa Paulson of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association.
Others agreed the proposal seemed arbitrary and feared some events would have to be shutdown.
"It blows my mind that people think a seabird's going to be able to identify, 'oh that's a non-profit event, so that's okay, that's a paid event, I'm going to crash,' that's bizarre," light company owner Kalani Rodrigues said.
Councilmember Kelly King, who introduced the bill, mentioned events at hotels will not get a pass because of the high levels of light they emit.
Opponents also complained about the costs involved with adjusting their lights, but King claimed compliant lights are more efficient.
"So it appears that the change to this other lighting will actually save on utility bills," King said.
"I'm not sure why all of this 'threat of having to close down events' is happening."
Jay Penniman, of the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, said compliant lighting is "available, it continues to become more accessible. I do not believe that it will be that big of an economic impact."
If passed into law, Bill 21 would go into effect next July, but residents and business owners would have three years to comply.