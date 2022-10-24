Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, houses over 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka work Furlough Center a block away.
The Department of Public Safety officials say that's a problem and with staffing shortages, they are calling for the State to approve a plan and secure funding to build a new facility and a future Community Transitional Center at the current Animal Quarantine Station in Halawa.
OCCC’s acting warden Lyle Kawamata says, “ The structure and infrastructure, it takes a beating, that’s no doubt. Having a new facility that is a little bit more conducive to this type of population and the amount, will be very helpful.”
Its current site was built in 1975 providing 465-bed spaces on a 16-acre property. It has expanded several times to its current 950-bed facility, providing programs including substance abuse, domestic violence, parenting, and community service to pre-trial offenders.
However, since the pandemic hit in 2020, many of these programs are on hold, and the Adult Correctional Officer (ACO) shortage has made continuing these programs difficult to manage and maintain.
Kawamata says the department is doing its best to ensure the safety and security of the inmates and staff but a new facility, providing bed space for up to 1,032 people, will better meet the needs of the offender population and Hawaii’s community.
Acting Chief of Security, Jose Rodriguez-Rosa, revealed that overcrowding and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced staff to sometimes house inmates together in a single cell with not enough bunk space, saying two to three inmates will sleep on a mattress, no thicker than four inches, on the floor and two on beds. Since the pandemic, cells that were used for the general population are now used for quarantine, and a bigger facility will solve these problems.
“We’ve learned more and more about everything, and that just comes with time. Would it be beneficial for me? Yes. Would it be beneficial for the department, of course? Would it be beneficial for the individuals who are incarcerated? Absolutely. We can isolate. We can keep things controlled.”
PSD has made progress towards a new design of the facility, but Governor Ige's request for funding to continue with implementation was denied during the 2022 legislature. For more details on the Department's plans, visit the department’s website at the Department of Public Safety's website.