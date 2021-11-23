Department of Liquor Control offering online certification exam and classes for liquor cards BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Liquor Control has announced that it will offer its certification exam and class online in early December. The exam and class are for employees of liquor establishments who are being required to obtain a liquor card to be employed.Those interested in the online training and exam must be at least 21 years old and have an unexpired and undamaged ID.Registration via email is required and those interested can register here: liquor.cert.exam@mauicounty.govThose without internet access can request in-person training. To exam can be sent by request by sending an email to: liquor.cert.exam@mauicounty.govEmployee cards that contain an expiration date from March 1, 2020, through the end of the emergency period are extended to 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 emergency period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Exam Training Work School Telecommunications Email Employee Emergency Department Of Liquor Control Id. Internet Request Company Class Liquor More From KITV Local 13-year-old Big Island girl is dead after motor vehicle crash. Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Hawaii suppliers warn customers to be flexible when buying alcohol Updated Nov 21, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: 'Art of Caring' exhibition honors caregivers Nov 18, 2021 COVID-19 Hawaii restaurants want governor to eliminate indoor distancing requirements Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local WATCH: Witness records driver crashing into several parked cars in Waikiki Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Maui mayor recall signatures under review Updated 23 min ago Recommended for you