Department of Liquor Control offering online certification exam and classes for liquor cards

  • Updated
  • 0
Beer generic
FILE

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Liquor Control has announced that it will offer its certification exam and class online in early December. 

The exam and class are for employees of liquor establishments who are being required to obtain a liquor card to be employed.

Those interested in the online training and exam must be at least 21 years old and have an unexpired and undamaged ID.

Registration via email is required and those interested can register here:  liquor.cert.exam@mauicounty.gov

Those without internet access can request in-person training. To exam can be sent by request by sending an email to:  liquor.cert.exam@mauicounty.gov

Employee cards that contain an expiration date from March 1, 2020, through the end of the emergency period are extended to 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 emergency period.

