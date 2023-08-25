Department of Health Partners with Kap‘iolani Medical Center to Expand Access to Mifepristone

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Health (DOH) in Hawaii has established a partnership with Kap‘iolani Medical Center for Women & Children (KMCWC) to guarantee the continued accessibility of mifepristone to women.
Mifepristone is utilized for medication-induced abortions and has the potential to terminate pregnancies that are within the first 10 weeks of gestation.
In accordance with this arrangement, KMCWC will buy a one-year stock of mifepristone (comprising 1,000 doses), and any mifepristone doses that go unused will be compensated by DOH.
State Director of Health Dr. Kenneth Fink said, "Access to reproductive healthcare is critical for maternal health outcomes. Limiting the availability of an FDA-approved medication with 20 years of usage disregards science and threatens public health. We have taken proactive steps to reduce disruption to women being able to access this safe medication in Hawai"i."
Dr. Douglas Kwock, Hawai‘i Pacific Health vice president of medical affairs stated, "Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children was founded more than a century ago specifically to take care of Hawai‘i’s women. Our responsibility as the leader in women’s health still motivates us every single day."
"This partnership with the Department of Health ensures consistent access to care for patients across the state", Dr. Kwock added.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), mifepristone is considered safe when used as directed and in accordance with the Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. This program imposes various limitations on the distribution and utilization of the medication to enhance safety. As part of the safety protocols, both healthcare providers prescribing the medication and pharmacies dispensing it need to be certified in the Mifepristone REMS Program.
To learn more about mifepristone, you can refer to the FDA's official website HERE.