Department of Defense to launch evaluation of Red Hill fuel facility

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Protesters gathered at Pearl Harbor to rally for the defueling of Red Hill
WASHINGTON (KITV4)— The Department of Defense Inspector General (DOD IG) has announced a planned evaluation of the Red Hill fuel facility, responding to recent calls for investigation by Hawai’i’s congressional delegation.
According to the memorandum released Dec. 20 by the DOD IG, the impending investigation aims to evaluate “the extent that Navy officials managed the operation, maintenance, safety, and oversight of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, and protected the environment and drinking water systems.”
This announcement comes amidst growing concerns about drinking water safety on the island of O’ahu.
U.S. Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and U.S. Representatives Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i) and Kaiali‘i Kahele (D-Hawai‘i) jointly applauded the move, acknowledging its importance in determining the fate of the contested site.
“It is critical that the military restore safe drinking water immediately. We also need answers. We applaud the Department of Defense Inspector General for opening this evaluation. The IG’s findings will be critical to determining the future of Red Hill.”
The delegation began calling for investigation into naval management of the Red Hill fuel facility since Nov. 3, 2021. However, following the detection of fuel in drinking water, the Senators and Representatives sent a request for a more comprehensive evaluation of the site in its entirety on Dec. 6, 2021.
According to the DOD IG, the objectives of this evaluation may change as it proceeds.