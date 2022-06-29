 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Democratic candidates for Governor face off in virtual panel

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The race for Hawaii governor is heating up -- as the three leading Democrats vying to succeed Governor Ige traded jabs at a joint appearance today from the Honolulu Star Advertiser's -- Spotlight Hawaii.

The election is right around the corner, which means the clock is ticking for the leading candidates to find a way to stand out of the pack.

Congressman Kai Kahele and Lieutenant Governor Green both accused the other of being in the pocket of big money. 

Meanwhile, former first lady Vicky Cayetano also taking aim at the Lieutenant governor over his handling of COVID - and his perceived feud with governor Ige early on in the pandemic.

Another big difference? Cayetano stood out as the only candidate to oppose legalization of marijuana. 

Voters may be swayed -- but might be more interested in economic issues like cost of living and housing.  

They have time: ballots are expected by mail by July 26th -- and election day is August 13th.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK