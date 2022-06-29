...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Democratic candidates for Governor face off in virtual panel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The race for Hawaii governor is heating up -- as the three leading Democrats vying to succeed Governor Ige traded jabs at a joint appearance today from the Honolulu Star Advertiser's -- Spotlight Hawaii.
The election is right around the corner, which means the clock is ticking for the leading candidates to find a way to stand out of the pack.
Congressman Kai Kahele and Lieutenant Governor Green both accused the other of being in the pocket of big money.
Meanwhile, former first lady Vicky Cayetano also taking aim at the Lieutenant governor over his handling of COVID - and his perceived feud with governor Ige early on in the pandemic.
Another big difference? Cayetano stood out as the only candidate to oppose legalization of marijuana.
Voters may be swayed -- but might be more interested in economic issues like cost of living and housing.
They have time: ballots are expected by mail by July 26th -- and election day is August 13th.
