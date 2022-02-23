Demand for COVID-19 vaccines dropping along with case counts in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds around 15 to 20 kt, and seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters,
Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters,
Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A healthcare worker places a test swab into solution for a PCR Covid-19 test at a testing site in Hawthorne, California, on January 18.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says COVID-19 case rates are down to the lowest point they've been since the first week of December 2021.
The DOH recorded 113 COVID-related deaths were reported in February 2022, but between February 20-23 there were none.
“Hospitalization numbers are coming down, that's really important. We keep an eye on those hospitalization numbers. As that number continues to come down and as the new case counts come down, that bodes well for an end to restrictions like mask mandates. But a firm date has not yet been set to end that mandate,” said Brooks Baehr from the Hawaii DOH COVID-19 and Pandemic Response.
The COVID case count in Hawaii has gone down every day this week. Baehr says the steady decrease may be a sign of what's to come.
“Because the case counts are down in February, we would not be expecting to report a lot of deaths in March,” said Baehr.
While it is possible death rates will go down next month, you may also see fewer vaccination clinics. There are signs this is already happening.
“As the pandemic continues to evolve, we anticipate that vaccines will not be administered at specially set up locations. Instead, they will most likely be administered through your physician's office,” said Baehr.
The trick to all this happening though, is that people need to continue to be vigilant.
“I would caution that it is not over. We've seen this before. We saw what happened with the Delta Variant,” said Baehr.
In addition to case counts and vaccination rates declining, the COVID test positivity rate has also come down. Despite the decrease in cases, the DOH recommends people continue to wear masks, socially distance, and if you haven't gotten vaccinated, get it done now.