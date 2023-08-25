Defueling to soon begin at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time on Friday, the military allowed media into an empty tank at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility, where fuel spills ended up sickening thousands of people.
The Department of Defense (DoD) is preparing to defuel more than a dozen of the massive tanks at Red Hill starting in October.
At a height of 250 feet and width of 100 feet, defense officials wanted KITV4 to see the size and scope of what they're dealing with.
"This is a very complex operation," said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of the Joint Task Force - Red Hill. "But what we're doing is we broken it into parts so that we can understand the threats, the vulnerabilities and then build a multi dimensional mitigation plan to get after the risk. There are risks to what we're doing."
The military will put the fuel back into the pipelines next week. They need to do that to equalize the pressure before using gravity to remove almost 100 million gallons from the tanks.
"We're going to get out what we can through gravity, but at the end of gravity defueling there'll be about 100,000 to 400,000 gallons of fuel at low point drains and bends," he said.
That's after completing more than 250 repairs to pipelines, valves and seals. KITV4 saw firsthand the exact spot where thousands of gallons of fuel spilled out and made its way it into the drinking water system.
"On May 6, 2021 the fuel release comes from two dresser coupling failures ... and then that fuel is then sucked up and then on Nov. 20, 2021 that fuel release happens about a mile and a half away at the ventilation down here," said Capt. Shawn Triggs of the U.S. Navy.
"You know, we're all human and every mishap that has taken place at Red Hill has been tied to human factors," Wade added. "So that's why I focused on the team and making sure that they have the resources to be ready, that we deliberately trained. We've rehearsed. We've gone through contingencies."
Most of the fuel will be removed by January, but military officials have yet to come up with a plan to get the remaining residual fuel out of the facility.
"The DOD is absolutely committed to getting every last drop out of the facility," he said.
The fuel will be distributed to multiple locations across the Pacific.