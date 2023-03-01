Defining Courage, story of most-decorated WWII Japanese American soldiers, coming to Hawaii Theatre

...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Defining Courage, a live performance telling the stories of the most decorated WWII soldiers with Hawaii ties, is coming to the Hawaii Theatre for a one-night performance.
The most decorated US soldiers of World War II -- the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service -- originated in Hawai‘i more than 80 years ago.
The stories of these Nisei (second generation Japanese American) soldiers, many fighting for the US while their families were incarcerated in America’s concentration camps, are told in Defining Courage, a unique live performance that combines live storytelling, new and historic film footage, live orchestral music, a choir, and eyewitness interviews.
Tickets are on sale for a one-night only performance of Defining Courage at the Hawai‘i Theatre in Honolulu, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. (HST). Tickets are $15–$50.
Among the local musicians and singers performing will be Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele and guitar player Kamuela Kahoano; choir member Emi Sampson, newly crowned Ms. Teen Hawai‘i and star of the recent show "Peace on your Wings" at the Hawai‘i Theatre; and choir member and soloist Barrie Kealoha, who recently starred in Diamond Head Playhouse’s production of “Cinderella.”
The March 18 performance is presented by the Daniel K. Inouye Institute, the Japanese American National Museum (JANM), Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, the National Park Service, Pacific Historic Parks, and Story Boldly.
“The stories we know are still just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that are out there. I feel like there’s an infinite amount of these wonderful stories to tell, so I’ll always be devoted to the Japanese American story,” said David Ono, the host and co-producer of Defining Courage. “The goal was to create an unforgettable show that combines live music and narration with multimedia storytelling. It is the perfect way to keep this important story alive in the most memorable way.”
“When you dig into the remarkable history of Japanese American soldiers of World War II, page one of their story starts in Hawai‘i. So, thanks to our partners we’re honored to share this show with people from the community where it all started,” said Jeff MacIntyre, the director and co-producer of Defining Courage.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.