Decommissioning of Hokukea Observatory on Maunea Kea moves forward

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell is peaking this morning and will
continue to produce advisory level surf today. The swell is
expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though
another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf
elevated through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The next step is for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to review UH's application for a conservation district use permit. After that's approved, the university can begin removal.
The decommissioning is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late 2023.Hōkūkeʻa is one of two Mauna Kea telescopes undergoing decommissioning.
Caltech is removing the Caltech Sub-millimeter Observatory, tentatively by late 2023.
UH is in the planning process to install a new teaching telescope for UH Hilo.
That would be at the Halepōhaku Mid-level Facility on Mauna Kea.