Decommissioning of Hokukea Observatory on Maunea Kea moves forward

  Updated
  • 0
Mauna Kea Giant Telescope

FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

 Caleb Jones

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii telescope atop Mauna Kea is one step closer to being decommissioned.

The proposed plan to deactivate Hōkūkeʻa Observatory was found to have no significant adverse environmental impacts.

The final environmental assessment reviewed the removal of two buildings and supporting infrastructure, and restoration of the site to its original state.

The next step is for the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to review UH's application for a conservation district use permit. After that's approved, the university can begin removal.

The decommissioning is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late 2023.Hōkūkeʻa is one of two Mauna Kea telescopes undergoing decommissioning.

Caltech is removing the Caltech Sub-millimeter Observatory, tentatively by late 2023.

UH is in the planning process to install a new teaching telescope for UH Hilo.

That would be at the Halepōhaku Mid-level Facility on Mauna Kea.

