'Dealing with Dad' film opens May 5 in Honolulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Behind the scenes of the film, "Dealing with Dad"

Dealing with Dad BTS. A film by Tom Huang. Photography by Steven Lam. Instagram @stevenlamphoto Dealing with Dad BTS. A film by Tom Huang.

 Steven Lam

A film set for release in Honolulu this week has won 14 awards including the Audience Award at the Hawaii International Film Festival. The film, titled “Dealing with Dad,” is produced by a Chinese American writer/director and addresses the issue of mental health with his own father during this Mental Health Awareness Month.

HONOLULU (KITV4) "Dealing with Dad" is a multi-award-winning feature film that follows a family dealing with the sudden depression of their dad, who is actually nicer depressed than well.

This drama comedy is based on the filmmaker’s experience getting his own dad out of depression, and has played 35 film festivals, winning 14 festival awards, with incredibly strong responses from packed audiences and critics all across the US.

