'Dealing with Dad' film opens May 5 in Honolulu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores through Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Dealing with Dad BTS. A film by Tom Huang. Photography by Steven Lam. Instagram @stevenlamphoto Dealing with Dad BTS. A film by Tom Huang.
HONOLULU (KITV4) "Dealing with Dad" is a multi-award-winning feature film that follows a family dealing with the sudden depression of their dad, who is actually nicer depressed than well.
This drama comedy is based on the filmmaker’s experience getting his own dad out of depression, and has played 35 film festivals, winning 14 festival awards, with incredibly strong responses from packed audiences and critics all across the US.
Writer, Producer and Director Tom Huang is in Hawaii for the movie opening on Friday.
"Based on my experience trying to get my dad out of depression, it took us about 8 years and part of the reason is that for a lot of people in our culture, depression isn’t really considered a disease. It's considered an emotion. It's hard enough to get my parents to go to the hospital. If they break a leg or something. But once I go them onboard, things went really well and he got the support he needed," said Huang.
"So I decided I wanted to make a film because I want to start a discussion about mental health not just in our community but also in the United States and the World,” he added. "My family is a dysfunctional functional family. So I wanted to bring humor that shows, this family has a lot of issues but they still care for each other."
Despite this film being about Chinese Americans and the discrimination facing some Asians in the U.S., this movie has a unifying message bridging the gap between people of all races to come together rather than divide.
"For this particular film it's about an Asian American family and we played at 35 festivals across the U.S. the South , the North and Alaska plus, here in Hawaii of course, what has been really great to see is that audiences of all backgrounds can relate to this family. As an American Family," he said.
Honolulu based Ted Liu is a producer on the film and says Hawaii is a hotbed of creative story telling.
“Hawaiian culture, Asian American culture that have universal impact. Hawaii is a perfect place for stories to be made to be told and distributed around the world,” said Liu.
"Dealing with Dad" opens on Friday, May 5 at the Consolidated Ward Theatres with Director Tom Huang and some casts members at the screenings throughout the weekend.
