Deadly coral disease reaches various states, DNLR discusses action steps to prevent the spread to Hawaiian waters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new coral disease named “Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease” (SCTLD) was discovered off the coast of Florida in 2014 and has spread along the entire Atlantic coast. Since then, it’s been detected in 23 different countries and territories in the Greater Caribbean Basin.
The disease kills coral tissue very quickly, at one to two inches per day and can affect more than 30 different species of coral.
In 2022, the 45th U.S. Coral Reef Task Force held a meeting that incorporated an update about the disease, calling it “likely the most lethal coral disease ever.”
The action steps moving forward are being discussed, however, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is urging the state to take action as soon as possible to mitigate the risk of the disease entering Hawaiian waters.
The DAR proposes the state have vessels that have been to a SCTLD-affected area within the last five ports to not discharge ballast water within the state waters. They also recommend sending prior notification of arrival with information about the vessel’s biofouling prevention practices.
“The coral loss that Florida and the Caribbean are experiencing is devastating. We want to take every measure we can to prevent this coral disease from spreading to Hawaii’s reefs,” said Brian Nielson, DLNR DAR administrator.
