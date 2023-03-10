 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deadly coral disease reaches various states, DNLR discusses action steps to prevent the spread to Hawaiian waters

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Coral Reef Task Force meeting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new coral disease named “Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease” (SCTLD) was discovered off the coast of Florida in 2014 and has spread along the entire Atlantic coast. Since then, it’s been detected in 23 different countries and territories in the Greater Caribbean Basin.

The disease kills coral tissue very quickly, at one to two inches per day and can affect more than 30 different species of coral.

U.S. Coral Reef Task Force meeting

Tags

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred