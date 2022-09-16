Deadline to submit comment on proposed investment in TMT near

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central and windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to
2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu,
Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua,
Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 515 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
central, windward and southeast Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Aiea, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Salt
Lake, Waiahole, Kalihi, Pearl City, Waikane, Kaneohe, Manoa,
Maunawili, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Waipahu, Mililani,
Kaneohe Marine Base and Palolo.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu in Honolulu County
FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Both critics and supporters of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) are calling on the public to share their thoughts on the project.
At stake is $800 million, as the National Science Foundation (NSF) decides whether to invest in the controversial telescope.
Imua TMT, an organization backing the TMT, held a virtual press conference Friday reminding the public to submit their feedback on the potential environmental impacts of the project to the NSF.
"We encourage everybody to submit their comments no matter what they think about the project, it's important to be engaged, and it's an important conversation," Imua TMT president Sam King said.
Among the supporters was Native Hawaiian astrophysics student Tyler Trent.
"For me, science is more of a means to an end. I would like to make the world a better place and the TMT is just an instrument to make the world a better place," Trent said. "By learning about where we are in the universe and fundamental physics, we are able to understand our reality more and we are able to make better decisions in our every day lives as well as technology."
But for opponents, the telescope would mar the mountain, which they consider sacred. Some, who have been protesting the project for years, say the NSF even considering to fund the project is another example of how they feel government officials are ignoring their concerns.
"Sidestepping a lot of the needs and the rights of Native Hawaiians to these mountains, the importance of the conversation and the care of Mauna Kea," said Lanakila Mangauil, who considers himself a kia'i, or protector of the mountain.
The deadline to provide comment is Saturday. You can submit one here.