Deadline approaching for Honolulu small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to March 2021 storms

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area
stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the
mountains.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City,
Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State
Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Small business owners in Honolulu only have about a month to apply for disaster loans to help pay for damages and losses related to severe storms from March 2021.
The deadline to apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Working Capital Loans is Jan. 31, 2022. The loans are meant to help pay for losses incurred during severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that hit Honolulu between March 8 – 18, SBA Field Operations Center-West Director Tanya Garfield said.
According to Garfield, small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage,” Garfield said in a press release sent out on Thursday.
The loans are available in the City and County of Honolulu and come with a 3% interest rate for businesses and a 2% interest rate for private nonprofit organizations. Loan terms can be up to 30 years.