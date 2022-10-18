DEA & Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Fentanyl Drug Dealers

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Recent drug busts related to Fentanyl have some drug agents saying this is the most dangerous drug epidemic they have ever witnessed.
The DEA is working alongside other law enforcement agencies including the Honolulu Police Department to catch these drug dealers who they say are using their cell phones along with and with drug emoji codes, to sell their fentalyn which the DEA says, is a poisin.
Matt Allen, DEA - Deputy Special Agent in Charge says, “It’s absolutely terrifying to me. I’ve been in law enforcement for 25 years and this is the scariest thing I’ve encountered.”
Gary Yabuta – Executive Director, Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking says, "They make it by making it colorful fantany theyre not trying to hide anything, get product across dark net social media. They sell on the dark net social media that's where our children and young adults are viewing in their world globably. Many young people who take fentanyl don't even know it, they think the rainbow colored pills are percocet or some other pain pills."
Matt Allen, DEA - Deputy Special Agent in Charge says, "We've uncovered dealers who have sold fentanyl that have caused death or great bodily harm they know it and continue to sell same fentanyl. Even after knowing someone else died from it. It's a much more serious crime than just dealing drugs you're doing this knowing you're taking someone's life.
Yabuta says, 1 pill of fentanyl is 30 times stronger than heroin. He says, that in Hawaii 48 people have died from taking fantanyl since 2021.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.