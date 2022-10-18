 Skip to main content
DEA & Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Fentanyl Drug Dealers

Some people are taking fentanyl unwittingly because they think its something else like percocet or other pain pills.

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Recent drug busts related to Fentanyl have some drug agents saying this is the most dangerous drug epidemic they have ever witnessed.

The DEA is working alongside other law enforcement agencies including the Honolulu Police Department to catch these drug dealers who they say are using their cell phones along with and with drug emoji codes, to sell their fentalyn which the DEA says, is a poisin.

