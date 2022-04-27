 Skip to main content
Dazzling daredevils, amazing aerialists headed to the "Super American Circus"

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Featuring the finest aerialists, daredevils, jugglers, and more, the Super American Circus returns to Honolulu this weekend.

It's bringing acts from around the globe to the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. The eight local showings are sure to be performances you won't want to miss.

In addition to family-friendly entertainment that the whole island can enjoy, a portion of ticket proceeds will also be donated to Honolulu's local "Make-a-Wish" chapter.

The "Super American Circus" runs:

Friday, April 29: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

For tickets to the show: CLICK HERE

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

