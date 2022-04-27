Dazzling daredevils, amazing aerialists headed to the "Super American Circus" By Erin Coogan Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Author instagram Author email Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Featuring the finest aerialists, daredevils, jugglers, and more, the Super American Circus returns to Honolulu this weekend.It's bringing acts from around the globe to the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. The eight local showings are sure to be performances you won't want to miss.In addition to family-friendly entertainment that the whole island can enjoy, a portion of ticket proceeds will also be donated to Honolulu's local "Make-a-Wish" chapter.The "Super American Circus" runs:Friday, April 29: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.Saturday, April 30: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.Sunday, May 1: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.For tickets to the show: CLICK HERE Local Admission changes headed to the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet By Erin Coogan Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aerialist Juggler Circus Show Honolulu Daredevil Ticket Showing Erin Coogan Multimedia Journalist Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories. Author instagram Author email Follow Erin Coogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local A convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19 measures is expected to arrive in the DC area this weekend. Here's what we know Mar 4, 2022 Local 900 pounds of debris removed from Kauai coastline Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local Cloudy and breezy with increasing showers, thunderstorms possible Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Future USS Daniel Inouye arrives in Pearl Harbor following 'Honoring the Islands' tour Updated Nov 18, 2021 Business City and County of Honolulu to host career fair at Blaisdell Center Updated Jan 25, 2022 Top Stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you