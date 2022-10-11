 Skip to main content
'Days of Our Lives' actor, friend found safe after being reported missing on Kauai

James Lastovic

James Lastovic arrives at the LA Premiere of "Insatiable" at the Arclight Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

 Willy Sanjuan

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California couple, one of whom was an actor on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives", has been found safe on Tuesday after being reported as missing on Kauai over the weekend.

Joseph Lastovic, 27, and Nevin Dizdari, 26, was last seen on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. after telling a friend they were going for a hike in Kokee State Park. Kauai Police (KPD) investigators said the couple later texted a friend asking for directions to Shipwreck’s Beach in Poipu around 2 p.m. that same day.

