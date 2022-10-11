'Days of Our Lives' actor, friend found safe after being reported missing on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California couple, one of whom was an actor on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives", has been found safe on Tuesday after being reported as missing on Kauai over the weekend.
Joseph Lastovic, 27, and Nevin Dizdari, 26, was last seen on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. after telling a friend they were going for a hike in Kokee State Park. Kauai Police (KPD) investigators said the couple later texted a friend asking for directions to Shipwreck’s Beach in Poipu around 2 p.m. that same day.
KPD says the couple did not return to their hotel room that night and then missed their return flight to LAX on Oct. 10. After missing that flight, KPD began its search and contacted Lastovic’s and Dizdari’s families.
Then on Tuesday around 8 a.m., KPD says it found the two alive and well at the Sugi Grove Campground in Kokee.
“We thank the public for your assistance, and we are relieved that Joseph and Nevin have been located and are safe. Mahalo to our officers and detectives with the Patrol Services Bureau and ISB for their diligent work,” said Investigative Services Bureau (ISB) Capt. Paul Applegate.
Lastovic played the character Joey Johnson on Days of Our Lives.
