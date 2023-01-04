David Matlin retiring at UH athletics director

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin announced his intention to retire from the university effective June 2, 2023.
Matlin has served as AD since March 2015. During his time at UH, Matlin hired 16 head coaches and oversaw approximately $80 million in facility upgrades while also fundraising $45 million in the last seven years.
“It’s been an honor to serve as the University of Hawai‘i Athletics Director for the past seven and a half years,” Matlin said. “This has been more than a job for me, it’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some incredible people—our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university leadership, and of course our fans—and I thank you all for the passion and dedication that each and every one of you give to our program every day.
The school said grade point averages and graduation rates of student athletes hit all-time highs during Matlin’s stint as AD. The UH Men’s Volleyball team also won back-to-back National Championships, 30 teams participated in national postseason competition, the football team was invited to five bowl games, 14 teams won conference titles and 19 teams captured conference tournament crowns.
“It’s with deep appreciation that I can say that I’m ready to retire as Athletics Director and pass the torch on to the next UH AD when I complete my 8-year term on June 2, 2023,” Matlin said.
When he steps down in June, Matlin will be the fifth-longest serving athletics director in UH history, behind Otto “Proc” Klum (1921–38), Stan Sheriff (1983–93), Hugh Yoshida (1993–2002), and Hank Vasconcellos (1952-60), university officials said.