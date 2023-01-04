 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Matlin retiring at UH athletics director

  • Updated
  • 0
David Matlin
Courtesy: University of Hawaii at Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin announced his intention to retire from the university effective June 2, 2023.

Matlin has served as AD since March 2015. During his time at UH, Matlin hired 16 head coaches and oversaw approximately $80 million in facility upgrades while also fundraising $45 million in the last seven years.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred