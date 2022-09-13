Daughter of Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash talks about recovery, forgiveness

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been just over three weeks since a Virginia couple was killed in a head-on crash on Oahu's North Shore. And Tuesday night, KITV4 is hearing exclusively from the couple’s daughter who survived the crash.
Holly Hartman, 30, is still recovering from the incident that left her critically injured. She suffered a broken arm and leg, fractured clavicle, knee cap and ulna, along with a severe abdominal injury. She's now in rehab in Honolulu after spending nearly three weeks in the hospital.
Five surgeries later and she is now using a walker as she continues to try and heal both physically and emotionally.
The Hartman's were on Oahu for the first time to support Holly in the Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch. She says while it's been difficult to come to terms with her parents' passing, she's trying to see the joy in the situation.
"My parents were in the best part of their marriage. Having the best time of their lives in a place they really wanted to be in. And I'd just finished what I thought was the hardest thing I'd ever done. So, I mean we were in a really, really good place. And if they're gonna go, I'm glad that it was together, and not separately and that they were saved from any pain. Because it was pretty quick for both of them," Holly told KITV4.
Dad, Ron, was 62 years old and mom, Michelle, was 52.
Holly says it's still unclear when she'll be able to return back home and see her older sister, Rebekah, and younger brother, Josh.