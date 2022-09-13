 Skip to main content
Daughter of Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash talks about recovery, forgiveness

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been just over three weeks since a Virginia couple was killed in a head-on crash on Oahu's North Shore. And Tuesday night, KITV4 is hearing exclusively from the couple’s daughter who survived the crash.

Holly Hartman, 30, is still recovering from the incident that left her critically injured. She suffered a broken arm and leg, fractured clavicle, knee cap and ulna, along with a severe abdominal injury. She's now in rehab in Honolulu after spending nearly three weeks in the hospital.

