Darren Benitez, talented falsetto singer and entertainer, dies at age 57

  • Updated
Darren Benitez was found dead in his apartment on Thursday night.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known and talented Hawaiian entertainer Darren Benitez has passed away. He was 57 years old.

Benitez was supposed to perform on Friday night at the Moonlight Mele event at Bishop Museum. He was known for his falsetto voice.

Entertainer Darren Benitez with friends Shannon Scott and Mele Apana

