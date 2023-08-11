Darren Benitez, talented falsetto singer and entertainer, dies at age 57

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known and talented Hawaiian entertainer Darren Benitez has passed away. He was 57 years old.
Benitez was supposed to perform on Friday night at the Moonlight Mele event at Bishop Museum. He was known for his falsetto voice.
According to police sources, Clifford "Darren" Benitez was found dead in his apartment on Thursday night.
One of his friends told police he last spoke with Benitez early Tuesday night.
A neighbor told police he saw people going into and coming out of Benitez's apartment later that night, and heard his car leaving.
Police said hours later, Benitez's car was involved in a crash, and the people in the car took off.
For now, police have classified his death as an unattended death.
The Honolulu medical examiner's office said on Friday night they did an autopsy but aren't releasing Benitez's cause and manner of death yet.
Benitez's longtime friend -- radio host and DJ Shannon Scott -- said he was shocked to learn Benitez had passed away.
Scott said: "I mean it was just heartbreaking. And one thing after another. Good friend Bill Sapolu -- Honolulu's finest and A Touch of Gold -- just passed away this past week. Maui, and then now this, and it's just one thing after another and it's like, oh my gosh, is just heartbreaking especially when it's not your time."
When asked what he'll miss the most about Benitez, Scott replied: "You know, so many things I think, probably the most would be other than his smile, when you see him and stuff like that. Always happy every time I saw him he was always happy. Of course his music. His music because it touched so many people."