Darby weakens to a Tropical Storm well east of Hawaii l 5:00 AM UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The center of Tropical Storm Darby was located about 610 miles east-southeast of Hilo near latitude 17.5 north, longitude 146.1 west.
Darby is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple days with a slight increase in forward speed. The forecast track will bring the center of Darby, or its remnant low, south of the Big Island on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple days, with Darby expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low late Saturday or Saturday night before dissipating on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).
Deeper tropical moisture will drift into the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island later tonight. This deeper moisture and unstable showers will drift westward across the state on Saturday; reaching Molokai, Lanai and Oahu by Saturday afternoon, and Kauai County by Saturday night. Expect localized heavy rainfall over windward sections of Maui and Hawaii Counties from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms were added to the forecast for the mountain and leeward Big Island zones from Saturday afternoon to evening. More stable conditions will spread from East to West across the state from Sunday to Monday with decreasing shower trends.
On Monday and Tuesday, we see a drier moderate to breezy trade wind weather pattern for all islands with limited shower activity. More typical passing trade wind showers trend upward from Tuesday night onward with shower coverage favoring windward and mountain areas with brief showers possible over drier leeward areas.
Surf: Large swells generated by darby are expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend. These swells are likely to produce hazardous surf and dangerous rip current conditions.