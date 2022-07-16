Darby expected to bring increased winds, rainfall mainly for the island of Hawaii

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170 to 190 degree direction will
produce dangerous waves along south facing shores today through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the storm weakens and
passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 14 to 18 feet during the day today then
rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances today through Sunday. Mariners using
south facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or
leaving the port and when mooring or launching vessels.
Darby expected to bring increased winds, rainfall mainly for the island of Hawaii
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally strong trades will focus moisture associated with decaying Tropical Cyclone Darby over windward Big Island today, where periods of heavy rain can be expected. Elsewhere, fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail with passing windward showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward areas.
Conditions will improve over the Big Island this evening, with a fairly dry trade wind pattern then holding in place statewide through Tuesday.
A more typical trade wind shower regime will return Tuesday night and hold in place through late next week. Aside from some slightly stronger winds associated with the passage of Darby south of the islands on today, moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through the forecast period.
High temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 80's today.
Winds are moderate to breezy out of the E from 15 to 30 mph. A Wind Advisory is posted for parts of Maui County and the Big Island with 20-30 mph winds forecasted, gusting to 50 mph. The summits on the Big Island and Haleakala are expected to be around 25-35 mph, gusting to 55 mph.
The Big Island's windward side is projected to get anywhere from 2-4" of rainfall as Darby passes by to the south today.
Darby's center is expected to pass about 100 miles to the south of the Island of Hawaii. Tropical storm force winds extend 60 miles from the center at this hour.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: East shores of the island of Hawaii for 8-12' faces
TROPICAL STORM WARNING: All offshore waters from 40 nm to 240 nm - high seas and isolated thunderstorms
WIND ADVISORY: Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Hawaii island for 20-30+mph winds, gusting to 50+mph
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: All island coastal waters for 20-30 kt winds and 7-12' seas
Not related to Darby, but a historic south swell is expected to fill in today with 10-15' faces expected for south shores across the state and building as the day goes on.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Until 6am Monday for 14-18' waves, rising to 18-24' Sunday
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.