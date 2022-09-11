 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later

  • Updated
  • 0

KAUAI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later.

“I remember the big glass windows in our living room flexing and breaking. The sound of the hurricane cannot really able to be explained. There was crunching, whistling and hissing,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami.

