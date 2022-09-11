Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
1 of 4
** FILE ** This is an aerial view of a beachfront resort on Poipu Beach on the island of Kauai Saturday Sept. 13, 1992 after suffering damage brought on by Hurricane Iniki. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY SEPT 9 ** A Hanapepe resident enjoys a leisurely morning stroll Thursday, Sept. 5, 2002, past a once-thriving business building that now stands derelict, virtually untouched after being ravaged by Hurricane Iniki that struck Kauai Sept. 11, 1992. Like the rest of the country, Kauai residents will pause Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2002, to remember the tragic events of a year ago. But they also will mark the day when a different kind of terror swept through their homeland a decade ago. (AP Photo/Dennis Fujimoto)
A Poipu Beach resort on the Hawaiian island of Kauai is heavily damaged following high winds and rain from Hurricane Iniki, Sept. 12, 1992. The island remains without electricity and the airports are closed. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
** FILE ** This is an aerial view of a beachfront resort on Poipu Beach on the island of Kauai Saturday Sept. 13, 1992 after suffering damage brought on by Hurricane Iniki. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY SEPT 9 ** A Hanapepe resident enjoys a leisurely morning stroll Thursday, Sept. 5, 2002, past a once-thriving business building that now stands derelict, virtually untouched after being ravaged by Hurricane Iniki that struck Kauai Sept. 11, 1992. Like the rest of the country, Kauai residents will pause Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2002, to remember the tragic events of a year ago. But they also will mark the day when a different kind of terror swept through their homeland a decade ago. (AP Photo/Dennis Fujimoto)
DENNIS FUJIMOTO
This aerial view shows how trees along the beach on the island of Kauai were denuded of their leaves by Hurricane Iniki, Sept. 14, 1992 in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon
A Poipu Beach resort on the Hawaiian island of Kauai is heavily damaged following high winds and rain from Hurricane Iniki, Sept. 12, 1992. The island remains without electricity and the airports are closed. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
KAUAI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) -- Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later.
“I remember the big glass windows in our living room flexing and breaking. The sound of the hurricane cannot really able to be explained. There was crunching, whistling and hissing,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami.
By Derek Van Dam, Judson Jones, Brandon Miller, Allison Chinchar and Monica Garrett, CNN
Ron Agor, who was as an architect at the time, said 20% of the homes and buildings he worked with were completely destroyed. All that was left were slabs and a bathtub.
“Along the coast we saw buildings that were obviously picked up and pushed back a couple of blocks. We saw roofs torn out and on the west side we had winds over 200 miles an hour,” said Agor, with Architects, LLC.
Agor is currently working on rebuilding the Coco Palms Hotel that was severely damaged by the hurricane. He said what people can learn 30 years later is knowing the basic designs of our homes and base flood elevation numbers.
Former Mayor Joann Yukimura said Kauai residents were serious about being prepared for Iniki. She said everyone was stocking up on water, food and gasoline.
“Despite being one of the strongest hurricanes in our nation’s history, I think we had a very low mortality rate because people took it seriously and they took shelter,” Yukimura said.
Kauai officials urge the community to start planning early. That can include getting meds for kupuna and food for your pets.