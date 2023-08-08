Damage from gusty winds around Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gusty trades were felt all around Oahu, and the strong winds also left behind some damage.
They also brought down power lines, branches and even trees.
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... .Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. &&
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS... .The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the state continue to move westward. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
After the strong winds swept in, Pearl City resident Thomas Hashimoto spent the morning sweeping up aluminum shingles and roofing material which had been ripped off his roof by powerful gusts.
"I didn't see or know much about the wind damage until I got up, and could see the shakes hanging from the side of the roof," said Hashimoto.
He has lived in his Momilani home for nearly 50 years, and said he never had a problem with the wind before, "Usually the wind is stronger down there in the lower area of the neighborhood - because the wind comes through the valley. But I guess it was good that nobody else got hurt or had damage to their home," added Hashimoto.
Along with ripping off shingles, powerful winds brought down trees, including one on Tantalus Drive that blocked the road.
Another big banyan tree toppled over in a King Street cemetery.
Falling branches were reported in many other areas of the island, including downtown Honolulu, Moanalua, and Waianae.
When those branches started falling, they knocked down power lines.
Dozens of outages were reported overnight, which led to large scale flickering of lights and then whole sections of Honolulu going dark.
There were also downed power lines in Windward Oahu, Manoa and Ewa Beach.
While the wind caused problems around Oahu and the state, at the Pali Lookout extreme winds were actually an attraction.
Many braved the gusts so strong, it made it difficult to walk.
"We came here 2 years ago and the winds were strong here. We came here last year and it was strong again. But this is ten times what we've experienced in the past. It's crazy. I knew it was bad when my flip flop started flying off. I've never had that happen before. It was intense and loud, really loud," said John Mathieu, who is visiting from France.
