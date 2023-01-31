Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Kailua | UPDATE

UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: Honolulu Police confirm that a 50-year-old has died after colliding with a truck while riding his bike.
The accident occurred in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road in the Kailua area.
A 31-year-old man was traveling northbound in his truck on Mokapu Saddle Road, attempting to turn right onto Kapaa Quarry Road.
As he turned onto Kapaa Quarry Road, the rear of his vehicle was hit by a 50-year-old male bicyclist traveling northbound on Mokapu Saddle Road on the paved shoulder.
As a result of the collision, the bicyclist was ejected onto the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver was not injured as a result of the collision.
At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this collision.
This is the 4th traffic fatality on Oahu in 2023 as compared to 4 at the same time in 2022.
ORIGINAL STORY
A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck in Kailua.
Honolulu Police shut down Kapaa Quarry Road from Mokapu to Kalani Highway for an investigation.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a man in his 50's was treated with advance life saving measures and taken to a hospital.
