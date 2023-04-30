 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CVS Health Report on The Future of Healthy Aging in Hawaii

  • 0
How we can best serve people over 65 or our Kapuna in Hawaii

Here in The Islands, almost 20 percent of the population is 65 years or older. And with an aging population comes an increase in home health care, which Kapuna prefer compared to a nursing home.

CVS Health - The Future of healthy aging

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Julie Weinberger, Nurse practitioner at CVS Health was on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends, talking about the Health Trends report on the Future of Healthy Aging and the impacts in The Islands.

The CVS Health report examines how we can best serve people over 65 and how the health care system will need to meet the evolving needs. It tackles various topics from the changing health care needs for older Americans, to the mental health of seniors, and improving care for older adults. In fact, mental health of older Americans could be its own topic. Another timely issue is caregiving, including the increased need for home health aides.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred