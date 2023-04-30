CVS Health Report on The Future of Healthy Aging in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Julie Weinberger, Nurse practitioner at CVS Health was on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends, talking about the Health Trends report on the Future of Healthy Aging and the impacts in The Islands.
The CVS Health report examines how we can best serve people over 65 and how the health care system will need to meet the evolving needs. It tackles various topics from the changing health care needs for older Americans, to the mental health of seniors, and improving care for older adults. In fact, mental health of older Americans could be its own topic. Another timely issue is caregiving, including the increased need for home health aides.
People have been talking about the “silver tsunami” for years, but now it’s here! And Hawaii’s population definitely has a high percentage of seniors.
According to U.S. Census Bureau projections, the aging population is at an all-time high. By 2030, more than 1 in 5 people will be over 65, with the graying of America inescapable in states like Hawaii. Additionally, the number of individuals age 85+ is on track to triple by 2060.
There’s an urgent need to explore what the future of healthy aging will look like in the years to come, especially in Hawaii whose population has a high percent
(19.6%) of older residents, including 18.8 % in Honolulu County and 22.7% in Hawaii County.
CVS Health’s latest Health Trends Report helps highlight approaches that will guide older adults and their loved ones plan for their unique needs, proactively manage their health, and maintain quality of life as they age. For example, the report found that:
Older adults (age 65+) seeking health care have more confidence in their pharmacist (55%) and primary care provider (65%) than any other age group.
94% of people 65 and older rated their own mental health as “well” or “very well.” This is far higher than younger generations report. Only 43% of people who are 65 and over have tried to access mental health care, as opposed to 75% of people under 65.
4 out of 5 people 65 and older say they would prefer to receive care in their own home than in a medical facility, and about half say they’d be healthier with more care at home. More than a quarter of Americans now consider themselves caregivers, and many report that it causes a financial and mental health strain. The need for home health aides will grow 25% between 2021 and 2031.
