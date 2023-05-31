Current cesspool conversion program still not enough to wipe out waste problem

When you flush the toilet, you may not think about where your waste goes, as most of the time it ends up at county wastewater plants - where it is treated.
But for 83,000 homes across the state, that raw sewage ends up in cesspools and is left untreated.
Cesspools are not much to look at, they are basically holes dug into the ground.
While they may be lined, cesspools allow sewage to seep out into the surrounding ground untreated. So there is concern bacteria, pathogens and nitrates in waste can also reach our waters.
"Even though it is under the surface, it can affect our drinking water, our coastal waters and affect our coral reefs," said Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations Executive Director Stuart Coleman.
Remember that big Ala Wai sewage spill back in 2006? That may give you an idea of how much sewage 83,000 cesspools produce.
"They release 52,000,000 gallons of untreated sewage into our ground water every single day. That is larger than the biggest sewage spill in 2006, when it flooded the Ala Wai canal with 46,000,000 gallons over several days," added Coleman.
That is why the state requires cesspools to be converted to septic systems or closed by the year 2050.
The Department of Health started a new pilot program this spring to give homeowners $20,000 in grants to do that.
"We received over 200 applications in the first three days of opening of the grant program. The response is way better than the income tax credit program," said Sina Pruder, Dept. of Health Environmental Health Branch Manager.
From 2016-2020, there were only 200 homeowners who took advantage of the state's $10,000 tax credit to convert cesspools.
But even the latest interest and encouraging numbers are still a drop in the bucket, for the amount of conversions needed each year.
"You really need to upgrade 3,000 cesspools per year in order to get rid of all the cesspools by 2050. We are not at that pace," stated Pruder.
The current pilot program only had $5 million available to homeowners. If the state were to expand it so that 3,000 cesspools could be upgraded each year, it would cost Hawaii $61 million every year for the next 27 years - or a total of more than $1.6 Billion for cesspool conversions.
Along with a lot more money, Pruder says there also needs to be more education,
"People who have cesspools, I don't even know if they are aware of the impacts their cesspools have on the environment, on the ocean and even drinking water sources."
Following the Red Hill fuel contamination, people protested and demanded clean water.
But there has not been outrage and concern over untreated wastewater from cesspools reaching our groundwater.
"When you hear fuel, you think 'that is horrible!' But this is polluting our water systems. In Hawaiian Paradise Park they did a study and 50% of wells had fecal indicator bacteria in them. When you think about that and we could be drinking some of this waste-- it is an emergency," added Coleman.