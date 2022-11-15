Curing ballots may end up changes some Hawaii political race outcomes

HONOLULU (KITV0- Another stage of the 2022 election voting process is coming to a close. Voters have until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon to cure their ballots. Only certain errors in mail-in ballots qualify to be recast.
Five races for the state legislature are close, just hundreds of votes between the candidates. When the process began there were thousands of votes needing to be cured. Now, with less than 24 hours left to go, every vote counts. The candidates know this.
“We've still been doing some Mahalo sign waving, putting ourselves out on social media, and still have our yard signs up. Whoever these 192 people are who have curable ballots, we definitely want them to know to get the message out,” said Democratic candidate for District 22 Maile Shimabukuro. ”It’s nerve-wracking but we're willing to go the distance. We're willing to work hard and reach out to as many voters as we can to find these curable ballots," said Republican candidate for District 22 Samantha Decorte.
Candidates in close races for state legislative seats aren't giving up, even though election day is over. This is the time the curing of ballots is going on.
“All we know is there is 192 voters out there with ballots that can be cured. People who voted, but who's ballots were rejected due to a signature flaw. They were rejected either because of a signature that's changed overtime or they didn't sign the outside of the ballot. Their ballot is in limbo, “said Shimabukuro.
“A few things that happen when they get a rejected ballot. We ask them if they received a letter from the elections's office. We help guide them through that,“ said Decorte.
Maile Shimabukuro and Samantha Decorte.are separated by less than 80 votes for the state senate seat for Hawaii District 22 which covers the Waianae area. State senate District 23 has a 270 vote difference. House District 32 which covers the Red Hill area has only a 248 vote difference. Ewa beach area District 40 has 209 votes separating the candidates. District 42 covering Kapolei has a 353 vote difference.
“I am thankful for the track your ballot feature on the elections website because it allows voters to conveniently track their ballots online,” said Decorte.
There's 3 ways to cure a ballot, if they receive a later saying it’s permitted. Voters can use an app to a cure a vote, mail in the curing paperwork, or come into the county elections office in person.
Besides finishing up counting the votes, clerks’ offices all over Hawaii are also moving on right now, to the curing process. What that means is certain mail-in ballots have excuses that allow voters to cast their vote again. But those are very specific cases.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.