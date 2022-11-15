 Skip to main content
Curing ballots may end up changes some Hawaii political race outcomes

Ballot Counting Center

Election night keeps staff, volunteers busy at the state's counting center.

HONOLULU (KITV0- Another stage of the 2022 election voting process is coming to a close. Voters have until 4:30 Wednesday afternoon to cure their ballots. Only certain errors in mail-in ballots qualify to be recast.

Five races for the state legislature are close, just hundreds of votes between the candidates. When the process began there were thousands of votes needing to be cured. Now, with less than 24 hours left to go, every vote counts. The candidates know this.

