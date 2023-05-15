Cultivating a new generation of shark and ocean enthusiasts

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean conservation, shark biology, and shark behavior. Those are the pillars that the One Ocean Diving Education program aims to teach students through its complimentary educational outreach presentations.
Educational coordinators visit classrooms for all grade levels, including home schools, charter schools, and private groups.
"This is extremely important to us as these kids are the last generation that can help make a meaningful difference for sharks and the overall health of our planet," said Mariah Meyer. "We owe it to them to give them opportunities to get involved to make a meaningful difference."
Meyer is the lead educator for One Ocean Diving Education. She is also a safety diver for the company's shark diving tours.
""We like putting people in the water with the sharks with no cage so they can really experience these beautiful apex predators so they can see how beautiful they really are, and I want to bring that into the classroom as well," said Meyer.
After taking a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, One Ocean Diving Education has reached about 700 kids in the last year, with new presentations tailored for grades K-12.
Meyer says for the older kids, especially high schoolers, she likes to introduce jobs in marine science and what it could look like to be a marine biologist. She also likes to work with teachers to help supplement what students may already be learning.
And if you aren't located on O'ahu, Meyer says not a problem. They have Zoomed into classrooms on the neighbor islands and the continental U.S.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.