Cultivating a new generation of shark and ocean enthusiasts

  • Updated
  • 0

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Ocean conservation, shark biology, and shark behavior. Those are the pillars that the One Ocean Diving Education program aims to teach students through its complimentary educational outreach presentations.

Educational coordinators visit classrooms for all grade levels, including home schools, charter schools, and private groups.

One Ocean Diving, a charter boat company in Haleiwa, is known for its shark diving tours and shark conservation efforts. But now the company is bringing those efforts into the classroom to foster the next generation of shark lovers.
Mariah Meyer with students at Sunset Elementary School.
Mariah Meyer with students at Sunset Elementary School.

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

