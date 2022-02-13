CSO telescope on Mauna Kea to be decommissioned by the end of 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) announced that the decommissioning process for the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory (CSO), which sits on University of Hawaiʻi (UH) managed land on Mauna Kea, has received its final approval and will be completed by the end of 2022.
According to a Caltech press release, the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources unanimously approved the Conservation District Use Permit to decommission the CSO.
According to a UH press release, the CSO is one of two telescopes on Mauna Kea in the final stages of decommissioning as established by the Maunakea Comprehensive Master Plan (CMP).
A new Maunakea Master Plan was passed by the UH Board of Regents in January 2022, despite criticism from community members and opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).
According to the UH press release, there will be a limit of only nine operating astronomy facilities by 2033 under the new Maunakea Master Plan; a reduction from the existent 14 sites. The decommissioning of the CSO marks a step towards the plan’s target.
“The decommissioning of these first two observatories will be milestones in the stewardship of the Mauna,” said Greg Chun, executive director of the UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS), in a press release. “This is a very thorough process as a lot of work went into the development of the CMP more than a decade ago, which guides our management of Maunakea.”
According to the UH press release, the CSO “has completed an archeological assessment, a cultural setting analysis, a hydrogeological evaluation, a biological inventory, a biological setting analysis, a traffic analysis and an asbestos/lead paint/mold survey.”